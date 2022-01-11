Despite Julia Fox’s fling, Kim Kardashian is ‘NOT happy’ Kanye West bought a nearby mansion as part of his ‘trying to win her back’ strategy.

Despite Julia Fox’s fling with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is ‘NOT happy’ that he bought a nearby mansion in an attempt to ‘win her back.’

As her relationship with Pete Davidson heats up, KIM Kardashian has been less than pleased with her ex-Kanye West’s efforts at reconciliation.

Despite publicly flaunting his new romance with actress Julia Fox, the Donda rapper has not given up trying to reclaim his ex-wife.

A source told PageSix that Kim, 41, was “not happy” after learning that Kanye, 44, had purchased a home across the street from her Hidden Hills mansion.

“Kim had planned to spend New Year’s Eve in Miami with Pete,” they claimed, “but Kanye decided to put on an impromptu show there.”

“Of course, he met Julia Fox there, and he’s made a big deal out of flaunting their new relationship.”

After losing their massive property in their divorce, Kanye purchased a single-story home across the street from Kim in late December.

The Yeezy founder paid (dollar)4.5 million for the house, which was (dollar)421,000 more than the asking price, simply to spend more time with the mother of four and their brood of children.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom fixer-upper has been described as a “tear-down” project, and sources say the rapper will do the same for the new location as he did for their family home.

Kim was recently whisked away to the Bahamas with her new love interest Pete Davidson, but according to a source, her original plan was to visit the Dominican Republic.

Kanye reportedly learned of the plan and discussed showing up there as well, prompting the SKIMS founder to relocate.

After seven years of marriage, Kim and the musician filed for divorce in February.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are their four children.

Despite his proclivity for rekindling with Kim, Kanye has been busy flaunting his new relationship with Julia Fox, 31, of Uncut Gems.

The couple has been seen out on several dates in New York and Miami, and they formally announced their relationship with a series of photos for Interview Magazine.

“Julia is based in NYC, but she’s planning to head to LA to see Kanye soon,” a source close to the actress told The Sun.

She’s the “perfect IT girl,” according to the source, and a “muse for the creative.”

The source went on to say, “She’s artistic, but grounded.”

“It appears that Kim is a control freak, and it will be interesting to see how she handles this.”

Julia was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she has an 11-month-old son named Valentino.

