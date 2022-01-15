Despite Kanye “Ye” West’s claims, Pete Davidson has never visited Kim Kardashian’s house: source

Despite Kanye “Ye” West’s claims, Pete Davidson has never visited Kim Kardashian’s home: source

During a visit with his children, Kanye West claimed he was not allowed to enter the house he shared with Kim Kardashian.

He went on to say that he heard Pete Davidson was there, which a source refuted.

In a new interview, Kanye West claims that he was recently barred from entering the family home he used to share with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and that her boyfriend was present at the time.

However, a source close to the situation told E! News that Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim since last fall, has never visited the house where she and the rapper’s four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—live.

“When I went to pick up my kids from school, I was stopped at the gate by security.”

So security was between me and my children at that point,” ET quoted Ye as saying in a Hollywood Unlocked interview set to be released in its entirety on Jan.

17. “I just relaxed, dropped my kids off at school, and picked them up.”

I’m the one behind the wheel.

When I returned with them, North said, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And I said, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come upstairs and see something.’

‘Daddy can’t come inside,’ but that hadn’t been defined…I was like, ‘I’m the richest Black man in the world and North’s father, right, and security was able to prevent me from entering the room with my daughter, and that hadn’t been defined.’

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” Ye said in the interview, according to ET.

A source close to the situation told E! News, “Pete has never been to the house.”

“He’s never met the children.”

“Kim has established boundaries,” the insider continued.

It belongs to her.

Kanye cannot just show up unannounced, which is exactly what happened.

He did show up, but security refused to let him in.

It is his decision whether or not to see the children, and he is always permitted to do so.

He is free to see them whenever he wants.”

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” says Ye, who recently bought a property directly across from Kim’s.

