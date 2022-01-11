Despite landing a new job on an MTV spinoff show, teen mom Leah Messer STILL owes nearly (dollar)124K in taxes.

Leah Messer, who has a new job on an MTV spinoff show, still owes nearly (dollar)124K in taxes.

Leah Messer, who starred in TEEN Mom 2 and now stars in MTV’s Teen Mom Family Reunion, still owes nearly (dollar)124,000 in taxes.

The Sun previously reported that on July 8, 2019, Leah, 29, received a federal tax lien for (dollar)123, 841.

The lien is still unpaid today, according to a Kanawha County Court clerk who spoke exclusively with The Sun.

However, Leah has a new job on MTV’s Teen Mom Family Reunion, so the tax debt may not be active for long.

Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, and even Farrah Abraham, who was fired from Teen Mom OG, will all appear on the spinoff.

Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, and Briana DeJesus, who co-starred with Leah on Teen Mom 2, are also featured in the new show.

As seen kissing in the dramatic trailer, Leah’s new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley will make his MTV debut.

The spinoff will debut on January 11th.

With her ex-husband Corey Simms, Leah has twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 12, and Adalynn, 8, with her second husband Jeremy Calvert.

Leah plans to start a health coaching company and a wellness podcast, according to The Sun.

On January 20, 2021, she applied for the trademark Go Higher With Purpose.

“Personal coaching services in the field of healthy living and health education, women’s interest topics, empowerment, lifestyle, wellness, personal development, entrepreneurship, and self-sufficiency,” according to the trademark’s description.

Leah also stated that she plans to offer education courses via “online, non-downloadable video and audio recordings, as well as instructor assistance.”

In addition to healthy living and wellness topics, the mother of three intends to launch a blog, website, and podcast that will cover “self-reliance, preparedness, sustainability, and survival training.”

A month before the trademark, on December 14, 2020, the reality star filed a business license for Leah Messer, LLC in West Virginia.

Leah isn’t the only Teen Mom star who has owed money to the IRS.

On November 19, 2019, Catelynn, 29, and Tyler, 29, were hit with a federal tax lien for (dollar)535,010.97 for the 2016 and 2017 tax years, according to the Sun.

According to a Michigan court, the federal tax lien was paid off as of December 1, 2019, according to the Sun.

Despite the fact that the massive debt has been forgiven, the parents of three children remain in debt to the government.

On December 16, 2019, they received a federal tax lien for the 2018 year in the amount of (dollar)321,789.06.

The lien is still unpaid today, according to The Sun.

