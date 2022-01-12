Despite living ‘around the corner’ from the cast, RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga claims Andy Cohen ruled that a major star could never join the show.

During the latest episode of her On Display podcast, the 42-year-old discussed the future of her Bravo series, as well as who fans should expect to see on it.

Aside from the onscreen drama that occurs during RHONJ episodes, fans are also discussing the show’s casting.

Viewers are frequently left guessing ahead of new seasons who will be leaving, who will be joining, and who will never be allowed to appear.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, according to Melissa, falls into the final category.

Melissa said fans shouldn’t hold their breath after podcast guest Danny Pellegrino asked if the Jersey Shore star would ever join the cast.

Despite their friendship, the mother of three claims that her boss Andy does not want her on the show.

Melissa said, “[He] gives her such a firm no.”

“He’s like, ‘Don’t even say it,'” she says.

“Whenever I’d go up to him and say, ‘Hello! She’s married now, she’s got three kids, and she lives around the corner,” she continued.

“I think she’s perfect for this,” I say, and he simply says, “No.”

“He’s not having it,” the RHONJ star continued.

Melissa revealed that while she doesn’t agree with Andy’s alleged refusal to consider Snooki, she understands where he’s coming from.

“In his defense, they usually don’t like to cast people who have previously appeared on another reality show,” she explained.

“They prefer to find an authentic lady living in New Jersey with a crazy life and a Bentley,” the 42-year-old said.

Fortunately, there don’t appear to be any resentment on Snooki’s part, as she has previously expressed her disinterest in joining the Housewives franchise.

“I’m terrified,” she told Page Six, “because some of those girls… they get into it.”

“I despise drama, even though I’m on a reality show.”

“I enjoy positivity and simply having a good time before going home.”

“That just seems crazy to me.”

Despite this, the Jersey Shore star recently claimed that Andy doesn’t want her on Bravo at all.

Melissa brought up the topic again on her recent podcast, saying, “You know what she said to me when she was on my show?

“That he’ll no longer accept her for Watch What Happens Live.”

So, I’m not sure.”

All of this comes after Andy stated in 2020 that he was “considering” hiring Snooki after hearing so many rumors of her…

