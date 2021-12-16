Despite negative feedback from fans, Chris Noth is pleased with his ‘And Just Like That…’ storyline.

Two episodes of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, have been released.

At best, fan reaction has been mixed.

While fans debate the major plot twist in the first episode of the HBO Max original, Chris Noth, who plays Mr.

It doesn’t bother Big at all.

Noth recently stated that he thinks his storyline was “beautifully done” in a recent interview.

[Warning: major plot spoilers for And Just Like That… follow.]

And Just Like That… premiered its first two episodes in December.

9 a.m., with a lot of fanfare.

Many New York fans got up early to catch the 3 a.m. premiere, and many California viewers stayed up late to watch the series’ midnight premiere.

The internet was buzzing by the time the second episode’s screen went black, one and a half hours later.

Mr. There were a few fans who were overjoyed to see him.

Big died after a Peloton ride.

While the decision was unexpected, it was not entirely surprising.

Mr.

When Carrie put on her wedding shoes on her way to a piano recital, Big wasn’t long for the world.

Even so, most people were disappointed by the big twist.

However, not everyone was dissatisfied with how things turned out.

Mr.’s death could enrage fans.

Chris Noth is unfazed by the size.

The well-known actor spoke with Vogue about the highly anticipated series and the major plot twist that has everyone talking.

Michael Patrick King had beautifully planned the scene, he said, and it was a fitting end for Mr.

The big love story of Big and Carrie.

Mr. Noth was the only option available, according to Noth.

The death of a large animal.

“All things come to an end,” he told Vogue, “and it was time for him to go, unless we’re going to do Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style.”

Mr. Noth’s role in the rest of the series will be interesting to see now that Mr.

Big died, but the cause of death is unknown.

However, more scenes with Noth were shot.

It appears that flashback scenes are a distinct possibility.

Noth, if that’s the case, isn’t saying anything about it.

(Mr.)

Big had a personality that was larger than life.

He was enigmatic and a little distant.

Indeed, for the time being…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.