Despite never missing a rent payment, I was forced to leave my home of six years with my young son – I’m furious.

Despite never missing a rent payment, I was forced to leave my six-year home with my young son – I’m enraged.

Despite never missing a rent payment, a furious mother was forced to leave her six-year home with her young son.

Nina Gorniak, 28, was living in Camborne, Cornwall, with her nine-year-old son when she received a notice just before Christmas.

The single mother, who is pursuing a degree in mental health nursing, claims to have never missed a rent payment.

And, despite her best efforts, she has been evicted from her home.

On the day her £650-a-month home was emptied out, Ms Gorniak shared an emotional video.

“This is the sad thing,” the mother, who had lived there since 2016, told CornwallLive.

“To everyone in Cornwall who is going to sell their home and turn it into Airbnbs or sell their home and turn it into a second home.”

That’s exactly what you’re doing.

“I’ve lived here for nearly six years.

I’ve never been late paying my rent.

I’ve worked, raised a child, and welcomed my nieces and nephews into my home.”

Despite everything, the mother does not hold the landlord responsible, but she wishes more could be done to assist “good families in need.”

“Finding a house like this for £650 a month is in the region of £900 to £1000,” she continued.

“I’m a single parent, a university student, and I’m trying to improve myself, and these were all my memories.”

“This is my home, and if I hadn’t gotten lucky and found somewhere, like so many others, I would have been in emergency housing.”

“I’ve received messages from people who say they have newborn babies and are staying in Travelodges with their kids.”

“This is who you are doing it to,” she says in the emotional video.

“This was my home,” says the narrator.

Something needs to be done about this, and local governments need to be aware of it.

“I know there’s a shortage, and everyone keeps telling me to buy, but show me what to buy, and where can I find affordable housing?”

Nina has now found a new rental, but she claims she was one of “hundreds of applications.”

She described the situation as “soul-destroying,” and she said she has felt like a failure as a result.

“The landlord has to choose one person,” Nina continued.

It’s soul-crushing, and I’m sorry for the landlords.

“I looked at a lot of properties but couldn’t afford them because the waiting lists were so long.”

“I’ve also begged estate agents to lower prices, presenting proof of my good track record and twelve years of referencing, but they couldn’t.”

“I just felt like I failed in some way, and I’m not sure how…”

