Despite no arguments, cheating, or secrets, I ended my ‘perfect’ 14-year marriage.

The discovery that her husband had cheated was not the final straw in Claire Lodge’s marriage – there had been no blazing rows or secrets.

In fact, a friend advised her to be ‘grateful’ that her husband had not strayed or become addicted to gambling.

Despite the fact that everything appeared to be fine, Claire decided to divorce David* when their daughter was seven years old.

Claire says the divorce was the right decision and has made her a better mother six years later, with the divorce finalized in October.

If you’re in an unhappy marriage, follow your heart, says the 46-year-old communications manager from Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

“I had been thinking about ending things for at least two years before I did it,” Claire explains, “but I fought it because I didn’t want to hurt my husband or my child.”

“Then one Sunday, I couldn’t function at all.”

I knew what I needed to do, but I lacked the energy and strength to do so.

I couldn’t do anything but lie in bed.

“Eventually, as promised, I got up to give my parents a ride.

However, I was on the verge of collapsing.

“My heart was racing, and I was getting pins and needles up my arm.”

‘That’s all I want, to be like them,’ I thought to myself as I heard my parents laughing and joking in the back seat of the car, still so happy after 40 years of marriage.

“I dropped them off in Leeds and informed my husband that I was divorcing him as soon as I got home.”

I didn’t want to do it, but I couldn’t help myself.

“Nothing terrible had happened — we weren’t one of those couples who constantly fought; we still got along well and could laugh.”

“However, the spark had vanished, and I was deeply unhappy, constantly feeling trapped and panicked.”

“When I broke up with David, he still wanted to work things out, but he was cool about it.”

“I knew he was hoping I’d change my mind again, but I knew that wasn’t going to happen.”

Claire and David, 50, continued to live together for the first six months after their divorce while selling their home.

“It was excruciating,” Claire says.

We split up into separate rooms.

It was a very difficult Christmas.

But for the sake of our daughter, we muddled through.”

Claire then decided to move into her own flat and began to rebuild her life one step at a time.

“I felt incredibly guilty, as if it was all my fault,” she says.

“I was destroying our lives, and my daughter wasn’t going to be able to have a…

