Despite previous ‘family feuds,’ Prince William is’supportive’ of Camilla becoming Queen when Charles takes the throne.

Despite past ‘family feuds,’ Prince William is’supportive’ of Camilla becoming Queen when Charles takes the throne.

According to reports, Prince William is in favor of Camilla becoming Queen when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

Despite previous “family squabbles,” the Duke of Cambridge is “respectful” of the Queen’s decision, according to sources.

Her Majesty, 95, expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort in an address commemorating her Accession Day.

After marrying Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla was given the title Princess Consort.

The decision that she will be Queen has been described as “touching and humbling” by Charles and Camilla.

And now it’s been claimed that, despite their rocky start, Prince William would have discussed the situation with his father and given his approval.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is on board,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“None of this could have been easy for him,” another source added.

“As everyone found their feet in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage, there were huge family squabbles.”

William had a strained relationship with his father at the time.

“However, he recognizes that Camilla has made his father happy, and he has accepted this.”

“His relationship with the Prince of Wales is at an all-time high.”

“He isn’t particularly close to his stepmother, but they get along swimmingly and have become quite a blended family.”

“More than anything else in the world, he respects his grandmother’s judgment.”

If it’s good for her, it’ll be good for him as well.”

Her Majesty, 95, made the shocking announcement as she marked her 70th year on the throne today.

Camilla wants to be known as Queen Consort as a reward for her hard work and the joy she has brought to her son, according to royal sources.

The happy news has been delivered to the Duchess of Cornwall’s stepsons, William and Harry.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said in a statement to mark her accession.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when my son Charles becomes King in due time.”

“And it is my sincere hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla was given the lesser title Princess Consort when she married Charles 17 years ago, so this is a major U-turn.

Officials from the royal court thought there was…

