‘Despite Prince Charles’ olive branch, Meghan Markle will not stay with him because it will be awkward after their public spat.’

Following the family’s highly public feud, Meghan Markle is unlikely to stay in the UK with Prince Charles, according to an expert.

The Prince of Wales is rumored to have invited the Sussexes to stay with him when they visit the UK, and he has told Prince Harry that he would love to see his grandchildren.

According to reports, in the run-up to Christmas, Charles offered to reunite the family for the first time since Megxit.

However, royal biographer Angela Levin believes Meghan and Harry would be unlikely to accept such an invitation because it would be too awkward.

“Of course, your partner has a say in it all when you’re married, and I don’t believe Meghan ever wants to come back here,” the royal author told the Sun Online.

“I think she’d have a hard time staying with Prince Charles and the duchess [of Cornwall]because she’d be awkward about it all.”

Meghan’s father-in-law, who walked her down the aisle on her and Harry’s wedding day, was previously said to have a “close bond” with her.

Their shared interests in art, culture, and history are said to have brought them together.

However, since stepping down from the royal family last year, Harry has publicly chastised his father’s parenting skills, claiming that he moved to California to “break the cycle” of pain for Meghan and their children.

The Sussexes have also not shied away from expressing their dissatisfaction with their time as members of the Royal Family, which would cast an awkward shadow over any family.

“I think Prince Charles loves Harry and he’s been devastated by his behavior – he’s making a hugely important offer, you’d think he’d be resentful, but he’s not going down that route,” Angela Levin explained.

“He’s trying to bring Harry into the royal fold, not necessarily as a member of the Royal Family, but as good friends.”

“I think Charles is very brave, very honorable, and it should really be Harry who apologises to him and tries to get back in his good books,” the expert continued, “but I think it looks like it’s the other way around.”

“He could make them a wonderful weekend, and [Harry and Meghan] could still find flaws.”

It comes amid fears that the Sussexes will refuse to return to the UK unless they are given police protection, claiming that returning without it would be “unsafe.”

And it’s said that Charles is growing increasingly desperate to see his grandchildren.

