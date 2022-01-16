Despite Queen Elizabeth’s request for her appearance, Betty White was told ‘not to address’ her.

Betty White and her co-stars from The Golden Girls were the queens of 1980s television.

The cast received a royal invitation to perform live in front of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and other senior royals in London at the height of the sitcom’s popularity.

Over the last 30(plus) years, very little information about the performance has been released.

Despite Her Majesty’s request, White admitted during a Reddit AMA that she was told “not to address” the Queen.

Betty White (Rose Nylund), Bea Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak), Estelle Getty (Sophia Petrillo), and Rue McLanahan (Blanche Devereaux) appeared in the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 1988.

The ladies were invited by Queen Elizabeth because the Queen Mother was a huge fan of The Golden Girls, according to Vanity Fair.

“We’ll do about seven minutes from the show,” Arthur said ahead of the performance. “But we’ll have to censor a few things for the queen.”

Many scenes in The Golden Girls took place in the kitchen while the ladies ate cheesecake, as fans of the show will recall.

The ladies reenacted two of the famous kitchen table scenes instead of performing an entire episode live for the Queen and her family.

Despite the censorship, one line was “surprisingly left intact,” according to Mental Floss.

“Sophia’s interjection in response to Dorothy’s question to Blanche about how long she had waited to have sex after her husband died,” she said.

Sophia said, “Until the paramedics arrived.”

The Queen Mother was reportedly seen “laughing heartily” in the Royal Box at the risqué response.

The Golden Girls’ semi-private royal performance is legendary among fans.

One fan asked White about performing for Queen Elizabeth during a Reddit AMA with him in 2014.

“It was a thrilling experience.”

The Queen was stunning.

We were told not to speak to her until we were spoken to.

“She was up in a box and came down on stage with Princess Anne afterward,” White recalled.

In her 2010 memoir, Here We Go Again: My Life in Television, White made a brief mention of the royal performance and meeting the royal family.

The star of the Golden Girls

