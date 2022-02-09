Despite rumors of reconciliation, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are “not back together”: “There’s nothing romantic going on.”

To set the record straight,

Despite rumors to the contrary, Armie Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have not reconciled their marriage.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that “Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their coparenting relationship.”

“They aren’t back together, and they aren’t having any romantic feelings for each other.”

After ten years of marriage, the 35-year-old actor from Call Me By Your Name and the 39-year-old TV personality divorced in July 2020.

Harper, 7 years old, and Ford, 5 years old, are the couple’s children.

Since early 2021, when he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, the Social Network star has been embroiled in controversy.

His attorneys have denied the allegations on numerous occasions, claiming that all interactions were voluntary.

Chambers was caught off guard by the allegations against her ex, according to a source.

In January 2021, an insider revealed, “Elizabeth was horrified and shocked.”

“She’s in the middle of a nightmare.”

[She] has lost all recognition for the man she married.

She wishes to assist Armie in obtaining assistance, but she is unable to do so alone.”

The bakery’s founder broke her silence on the allegations of abuse with an emotional Instagram message a month later, in February 2021.

Chambers wrote, “I am stunned, heartbroken, and devastated.”

“I am listening, and I will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters, despite my heartbreak.”

“I had no idea how much I didn’t know.”

According to Vanity Fair, Hammer entered a rehab facility in May 2021 for substance and sexual issues.

His lawyer told Us seven months later that the actor had checked out, noting in a December statement that he was “doing great” after leaving treatment.

Hammer’s departure date, however, was not revealed by the attorney.

Despite the fact that Hammer and Chambers ended their relationship, their love for their children has always been evident.

Harper and Ford’s parents have previously gushed to Us about their love for each other.

In 2018, the Rebecca actress told Us, “They’re just perfect little human beings who are so pure and inquisitive and open and free.”

“I am blessed to have two wonderful children.”

“My daughter is me to a T and my.” Chambers told Us the following year.

