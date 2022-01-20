Despite rumors, RHOBH star Erika Jayne will not join Celebrity Big Brother due to a Bravo ‘rule.’

Despite rumors, Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not be joining Celebrity Big Brother due to a Bravo ‘rule.’

Despite recent rumors to the contrary, ERIKA Jayne will not be joining Celebrity Big Brother season 3, according to The Sun.

Erika, who is currently filming the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is too busy to take on the new job, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

“There is absolutely no truth to Erika appearing on Celebrity Big Brother,” an insider told The Sun.

On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Wednesday, Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Housewives, also addressed the Erika casting rumor.

“She’s shooting the Housewives of Beverly Hills right now, everyone,” he said of the RHOBH star. “I hate to burst your bubble.”

Andy replied, “No, I can’t do both.”

It’s a cramped living situation, and she’s filming a new show.”

Current Housewives franchise stars are only allowed to appear on other networks’ shows on a very rare basis, according to an insider.

Bravo, which includes the Housewives, is owned by NBC, while Celebrity Big Brother is broadcast on CBS.

While Erika appears to be at CBB, her Housewives drama will undoubtedly continue to captivate viewers in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The reality star is still involved in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, over allegations against him.

Tom, Erika’s ex-husband, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were previously accused of stealing money from a number of families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash.

After being sued by his business partners, the 82-year-old filed a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December.

Despite claiming she had no knowledge of Tom’s wrongdoings, the Bravo star has found herself in the middle of a legal battle.

Erika was accused of “hiding her bank statements” after a trustee’s special litigation counsel confirmed that Tom’s law firm transferred approximately (dollar)20 million to her various businesses.

After hearing about the embezzlement scandal, the TV personality started one of the companies.

While Erika has been ruled out of the CBB casting, there are a slew of other rumored potential cast members for the upcoming season of the competition reality show, which premieres on February 4th.

Scott Disick has been mentioned as a possible star.

He is best known for co-starring with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Tiffany Pollard, best known for her role on Flavor of Love, is also said to be appearing on the show.

Dennis Rodman, Survivor’s Robert Mariano, and Vanderpump Rules alum… are among the other celebrities rumored to be joining the cast…

