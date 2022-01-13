Despite split news with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa completes ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: Pic

At the same time, Jason Momoa is putting the finishing touches on a number of different aspects of his life.

In a joint statement, the 42-year-old actor announced his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet on Wednesday, the same day he wrapped filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

James Wan, the director of the DC Comics film, commemorated the occasion with a photo of Momoa and actor Patrick Wilson taken on set.

“And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of (hashtag)Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show,” Wan wrote alongside a photo of the two actors smiling.

“I have a long way to go before it’s finished, but I can’t wait to show you all this little film.”

James Wan (@creepypuppet) shared a post on Instagram.

In the film, which also stars Wilson, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman, Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, the aquatic superhero.

Momoa was also busy releasing a joint statement with Bonet after a 16-year romance while things were wrapping up on set.

The couple said they were sharing the news “so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” adding that they were “parting ways in marriage.”

Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) shared a post.

Momoa and Bonet have a 14-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 13-year-old son, Wolf.

They added in their statement that their commitment to their life and children is “unwavering.”

“Teaching our Children What Is Possible Living the Prayer May Love Prevail,” they wrote at the end of their post.

They first met in the early 2000s and married in October 2017.

Watch the video below to learn more about Momoa’s role as a father:

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

On Instagram, see this photo.

James Wan (@creepypuppet) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) shared this.

On Instagram, see this photo.

James Wan (@creepypuppet) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.