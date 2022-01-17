Despite the fact that his daughter North has a TikTok account, Kanye West does not want his children to use it.

Despite the fact that his daughter North has a TikTok account, Kanye West does not want his kids to use it.

The silence on social media.

Kanye West does not want TikTok accounts for his and Kim Kardashian’s four kids.

During a Friday, January 14, interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, the rapper, 44, said, “My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

The Grammy winner’s remark came nearly two months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and their eldest daughter, North, 8, created a joint Instagram account.

In November 2021, the reality star, who is also the mother of Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, wrote of their videos, “I dance and sing and do it all with my bestie North.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s 12-year-old son, Mason, offered advice to his younger cousin when North went live on the platform and showed the Selfish author in her bedroom the following month.

“Hi, I don’t want to offend North, but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might say information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” the teen wrote in December 2021 texts shared by Kim on Instagram.

“I would do the lives the same way she did, and now I regret one of the things I said.”

“Just in case.”

During their next “sleepover,” the Los Angeles native called her nephew an “insightful king,” texting back that it would be “good” for him to talk to North about social media boundaries.

Kim filed for legal separation from the songwriter the same month.

In February 2021, the estranged couple called it quits and are now seeking joint custody of their children.

On Saturday, January 15, West claimed that the KKW Beauty founder kept him from attending Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

Travis Scott gave him the address for the party, and Kylie Jenner let him in, he later revealed on Instagram.

“I’m so happy right now… that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and be there with the rest of the family,” the “Stronger” rapper said the same day on Instagram Live.

“Everyone seemed to be having a good time.”

I’m just glad I was able to be there for my.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kanye West Doesn’t Want His Kids on TikTok Despite Daughter North Having Account