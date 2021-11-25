Despite the fact that I am not a gold digger, I have his initial tattooed on my arm and he showers me with gifts.

Despite the fact that I am not a gold digger, I have his initial tattooed on my arm and he lavishes me with gifts.

People nowadays meet their partners in a variety of ways, including at work, through friends, and even through dating sites.

However, one young woman has revealed that she fell in love with a serial burglar while incarcerated.

Breah Sutton, a 21-year-old carer, began talking to convicted burglar Harley Webb, 31, in August of last year because one of her friends was ‘dating’ an inmate and he’d asked if she had any single friends for his mate.

Despite not meeting in person for another eight months, the pair became boyfriend and girlfriend after a month of exchanging messages, phone calls, and letters.

On their first visit in May this year, the 21-year-old from Swindon, Wiltshire, surprised her boyfriend with a tattoo of his initial, and she has since visited him every week, as well as talking on the phone around 15 times a day.

Harley has showered designer clothes, shoes, roses, and even a French Bulldog puppy on his new girlfriend from his prison cell.

Breah has retaliated against ‘envious’ trolls who have labeled her a ‘gold digger,’ insisting that they spoil each other because they’re in love.

She also revealed that when Harley gets out in January, she has a designer wardrobe ready for him.

“My friend was talking to someone in prison, and she asked if I wanted to talk to someone in prison too because his friend had asked,” Breah said.

“I figured, what the hell, I’ve got nothing to lose.”

For the past two years, I had been single.

“I wasn’t thinking about making this boy my boyfriend or anything like that; I was just talking to him as a friend.”

“At first, I was a little nervous because I’d never done anything like that before or had any knowledge of how a prison operates.”

“I was taken aback by the way he spoke to me because it was so pleasant and unlike anything I’d ever experienced.

He seemed really nice to me.

“I’d say about a month after we started talking, I realized I’d fallen for him because we talked so much.”

“We both felt the same way, but we were afraid to say anything, until one day a friend told him, ‘You need to tell her, I know you love her.’

“I expected it to be like that because the boy my friend was talking to wasn’t very serious about her and was just talking to pass the time, but it completely surprised me.”

When they first spoke in, Breah claims she questioned Harley about his criminal past…

