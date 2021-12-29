Despite the fact that it may appear creepy to some, I googled my date, and I’m glad I did because what I discovered was terrifying.

Despite the fact that some may find it creepy, I googled my date and am glad I did because what I found was terrifying.

Despite the fact that some may find it creepy, I googled my date and am so glad I did because what I found was terrifying.

People should conduct background checks on anyone they are considering dating because the results may surprise them, according to one woman.

After googling the “cute guy” who asked for her number, Gracie Jacobs discovered the terrifying truth about him.

On her TikTok account, Gracie described how she was overjoyed when the guy she calls “Bob” asked for her number on a night out.

The man texted her the next day, and the first thing she noticed was that his name was not the same as the one he had given her.

“Everyone says googling people is creepy, but you have to, and I’m going to tell you why,” she wrote on Instagram under the handle @itsgraciejustgracie.

“I gave my phone number to a guy named Bob who I met at a bar.”

“I wake up the next day to a text from a guy saying, ‘Hope you got home safe, by the way, this is Bob,’ but the name that came up was like,’maybe John Smith,'” Gracie explained.

“Well, that’s odd,” he continued, “because he said his name was Bob, and those names don’t even sound right together.”

Gracie was suspicious and asked about the man’s Instagram account, which he claimed had been deactivated.

“So I’m like, ‘What’s up Bob, do you have Instagram?’ And he’s like no, it’s been deactivated, and I’m like OK that’s weird,” Gracie explained.

“So I go on Instagram and look up ‘John Smith,’ and he pops up, but it’s a private account, so I’m like OK, so he either has a girlfriend, or he has a girlfriend, and that’s pretty much all we have right now,” she continued.

Gracie decided to google the man to learn more about him and was shocked to learn that he was a convicted felon.

“I went to Google and looked up John Smith, and BOY am I glad I did.

“When his photo appeared, there were allegations against him for, I don’t know, some kind of abuse charge, and I was like, ‘oh, OK,'” Gracie explained.

“So, lesson learned, be creepy, be nosy, it might save your life or something,” he says.

The post, which has been viewed over 206k times, sparked a flurry of comments from TikTok users.

“Deactivated’ excuse of the century,” one person remarked.

“It’s even stranger because he lied about his identity,” someone else added.

“We’re secret detectives,” a third added.

I thought I’d met someone who was interested in dating…

