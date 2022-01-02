Despite the fact that the founder wasn’t a fan of the Rolling Stones, their song “Ruby Tuesday” inspired the name of a restaurant chain.

Mick Jagger had strong feelings about The Rolling Stones’ song “Ruby Tuesday,” and a businessman named his Ruby Tuesday restaurants after the song, despite not being a fan of The Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday” elicited responses from listeners in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Jagger discussed songs from The Rolling Stones’ album Between the Buttons in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“They sounded fantastic at first, but I was disappointed later,” he explained.

“Isn’t ‘Ruby Tuesday’ on there somewhere? The rest of the songs aren’t that great.”

‘Ruby Tuesday’ is a great show.

That’s a fantastic song, in my opinion.”

Jagger explained why he was so fond of “Ruby Tuesday.”

He opined, “It’s just a nice melody.”

“As well as a lovely lyric.”

I didn’t write either of these songs, but I enjoy singing them all the time.

However, I agree with you that the rest of the songs aren’t present.

I don’t recall thinking they were particularly good at the time.”

When this Rolling Stones album was first released, Mick Jagger didn’t like the songs.

“Ruby Tuesday” was released in 1967 by the Rolling Stones.

In 1972, Samuel E Beall III established the Ruby Tuesday restaurant chain.

The chain was not named after the song because Beall was a fan, according to The New York Times.

One of Beall’s investors suggested the name.

Surprisingly, the investor was also a fraternity brother of his.

He explained that he didn’t like The Rolling Stones because he was never “hip.”

Regardless of Bealle’s feelings about “Ruby Tuesday” or The Rolling Stones in general, the song was a huge hit.

The song stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a total of 12 weeks.

One of those weeks, it was at the top of the charts.

In the meantime, Between the Buttons was a hit.

No. 1 was achieved by Between the Buttons.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 47 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, a live version of “Ruby Tuesday” reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

59 years old and still going strong…

