Despite the rapper’s new song Eazy slamming Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox ‘loves’ it.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, is said to have “loved” the rapper’s new song Eazy, despite the diss track’s lyrics criticizing Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

According to Page Six, actress Julia Fox, 31, will not be judging Kanye West, 44, based on his rap lyrics.

According to a source close to the Uncut Gems actress, she does not want to “add to Ye’s drama.”

“He’s an artist, and this is how he expresses himself,” the insider continued.

“She isn’t qualified to make that judgment.”

According to the source, the No Sudden Move star “loves” his new song because she may be “implied” in the lyrics.

According to PEOPLE, the music ap star made a reference to his new relationship when he rapped, “My new b*tch bad.”

I’m familiar with the Illuminati’s craziness.”

Since their dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida in January, the two have been out in public together.

In an Instagram Story, she recently flaunted her sultry black catsuit.

The Power singer’s Eazy track was recently leaked on social media.

In the lyrics, Kim’s ex seemed to be aiming for the King of Staten Island actor.

Since they kissed in an Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Pete, 28, has been linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“God saved me from the crash so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye rapped.

Both Kanye and The Game shared the same image of a “skinned monkey” with a red background, which fans in the comments thought was a “skinned monkey.”

“MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY,” both rappers captioned their photos.

The hashtag “(hashtag)Drillmatic” was added by the game.

In the diss track, the Power singer appeared to mention his ex-wife Kim, 41.

“I love the nannies,” Kanye rapped, “but real family is better.”

“Stop taking credit for the kids, the cameras are watching them.”

He appeared to be referring to the purchase of the house directly across from Kim’s mansion.

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores Rich a** kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house,” the lyrics read.

“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door,” he continued.

“Do you know what the point of being truly wealthy is?”

“Imma turn the music up – wake the neighbors,” Kanye said at the end of the song.

In February 2021, the KUWTK star and the musician filed for divorce.

North, South, East, and West are the four children of the former couple.

