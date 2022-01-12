Despite the singer slamming her book, Jamie Lynn Spears sobs and insists she “still LOVES” her sister Britney in a GMA interview.

Despite the singer slamming her book, Jamie Lynn Spears sobs and insists in a GMA interview that she’still LOVES’ her sister Britney.

In a new Good Morning America episode, JAMIE Lynn Spears sobbed and insisted that she “still LOVES” her sister Britney.

After slamming the singer in her new book, the actress claimed this.

On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn, 30, discussed her family’s strained relationship with Britney, 40.

“That love is still there,” Jamie Lynn said through tears when asked what “caused the rift” between her and Britney.

100% of the time.

“I adore my younger sister.”

I’ve always loved and supported her and always done what’s right for her, and she knows it, so I’m not sure why we’re in this situation now.”

Later in the interview, the Zoey 101 actress discussed how her sister’s conservatorship legal victory affected her.

Jamie Lynn was “happy” when asked about her “reaction to the conservatorship being dissolved.”

“I was a 17-year-old when it was implemented,” she continued.

“I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was going on and wasn’t paying attention.”

“I was preoccupied with the fact that I was a 17-year-old expecting a child.”

Jamie Lynn then stated that she is still perplexed by the situation, stating, “I understand just as little about it now as I did then.”

The actress then revealed her role in the conservatorship, revealing that Britney had asked her if she “could be the person who made sure her boys got what they needed.”

Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, have two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Jamie Lynn later stated that she “didn’t want to be a part of” her sister’s conservatorship and that she would wait until it was completed before assisting her.

“There was no such thing as me overseeing funds or anything like that,” she continued, “and if there was, it was a misunderstanding.”

“But, in any case, I didn’t do anything to be a part of it.”

