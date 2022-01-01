Despite the SNL star’s ‘inviting his girlfriend’ to Miami for the NYE show, Pete Davidson rings in the new year WITHOUT Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson decided to ring in the new year on his own after much speculation.

Fans had hoped for a kiss between the SNL comedian and his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian to ring in the new year, but she was noticeably absent from his Miami New Year’s Eve special.

He didn’t even make a passing reference to the reality star, let alone hint at their relationship status.

However, insiders advise that you don’t focus too much on the various celebrations.

Their blossoming relationship is said to be “going amazing.”

Kim and Pete grew closer over the holidays when they spent several days in Los Angeles together.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was said to have had lunch with the comic at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

They were also recently seen at the movies in Staten Island, proving that she is ready to move on from her ex-husband Kanye West, 44.

Despite her ex Kanye West’s pleas to get her back, Kim and Pete’s romance has “escalated quickly.”

In October, the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star were linked romantically for the first time.

Despite the fact that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, have only been dating for a few months, it appears that they are already serious.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly, but in a healthy, fun way,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

“Right now, they’re just having fun and seeing where things lead.”

Though she is enjoying the “early stages” of their new relationship, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “doesn’t want to rush into anything too serious” with Pete, the source added.

“They are super smitten over each other, that’s for sure,” the source continued.

Kim and Pete have become closer as she continues to show that she is ready to leave her ex-husband Kanye West, 44, behind.

Earlier this month, the reality star filed court documents to become legally single, which are now awaiting approval from a judge.

She also requested that the name “West” be removed.

The rapper, on the other hand, is said to have “bought a (dollar)4.5 million mansion across the street from Kim’s (dollar)60 million estate.”

He’s also made a number of public appeals to win her back, most recently at a concert with Drake.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the exes’ four children.

