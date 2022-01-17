Despite the star’s nasty feud with Kailyn Lowry, teen mom Briana DeJesus praises her daughters Nova, 10, and Stella, 4.

Despite the star’s nasty feud with Kailyn Lowry, teen mom Briana DeJesus praises her daughters Nova, 10, and Stella, four.

Briana DeJesus, star of TEEN Mom, has lavished praise on her two daughters, Nova, 10, and Stella, four.

During her nasty feud with Kailyn Lowry, the MTV show favorite posted two sweet “appreciation” posts.

On Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Kailyn, 29, slammed Briana for her behavior.

Briana, 27, chose to focus on her children and their recent accomplishments rather than their feud.

“Nova appreciation post!” she wrote about her oldest child.

“She’s gifted! She just started piano lessons and is killing it! Her teacher wants her to perform in a recital!”

“Gave her a big girl haircut to get rid of all the damaged hair from the processing,” Briana explained.

Because she stated that she wants to keep her hair natural, I decided to take a hair braiding class and educate myself on her hair type! (hashtag)blackisbeautiful

“And she loves her Vespa! (Like her mother, she’s thrill seeking!) I adore this girl, and she makes me so proud!”

Nova’s gushing post was accompanied by videos of her learning a song on a white piano, riding a mini Vespa with her sister, and Briana braiding.

“Stella appreciation post! She’s my wild child! Aka little Brittany!” Briana wrote when it came to Stella, who has a heart condition that they must constantly monitor.

“She told me she chose me as her mother because she wanted to make me happy, and she does!”

“We registered her for kindergarten! Her heart is fine right now! She is inspiring me to start a business, so stay tuned for that! She also got a big girl cut and needed one stitch! I never had these issues with Nova lmao but it’s fine, she’s fine and thriving!”

Stella wore a pink wig and casually posed with a reptile on her neck as she delivered the heartfelt words.

Stella’s “big girl cut” was also photographed and uploaded by Briana.

Briana previously revealed that her daughter was born with three holes in her heart, but that the murmurs went away after a few hospital visits.

Stella had to wear a heart monitor for a month after being rushed to the hospital last year, according to the mother-of-two.

Briana has two children with her ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez: Stella and Nova.

Her sweet posts follow her Teen Mom co-star’s recent Coffee Convos podcast episode in which she discussed her feelings about the Family Reunion premiere.

