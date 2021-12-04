Despite their “differences in the past,” Paris Hilton wishes Lindsay Lohan well on her engagement.

Despite their “past differences,” Paris Hilton congratulates Lindsay Lohan on her engagement.

The “it” girls of the 2000s were Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Hilton was an heiress who rose to fame through reality television, while Lohan rose to fame as a child actor.

They’ve matured and are now settling down.

Hilton sent Lohan a lovely message after she got engaged to her fiancé, Bader Shammas.

Hilton and Lohan frequented the same Hollywood circles, but their friendship was strained at times.

Hilton and Lohan’s feud may have begun in 2006, when Lohan was romantically linked to Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos, according to E! News.

Following that, a video of Hilton laughing as her friend Brandon Davis made disparaging remarks about Lohan surfaced.

Later, Lohan addressed Hilton’s infamous sex tape, telling Elle, “Obviously, she’s very comfortable making videos,” and referring to Hilton as a “c***.”

Following Hilton’s imprisonment and Lohan’s admission to rehab in 2008, it appeared as if the two had reconciled.

For several more years, however, the two of them continued to throw back-and-forth digs at each other.

‘I Am Genuinely Very Happy for Her,’ Paris Hilton says of Lindsay Lohan’s engagement. https:t.coUK51laGnFE

Failed Romances Aren’t the Only Source of Paris Hilton’s Trust Issues

Hilton recently married entrepreneur Carter Reum, and she congratulated Lohan on her engagement.

Hilton said on her This Is Paris podcast (via People): “I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged.”

“I know we’ve had our disagreements in the past, but I just wanted to congratulate her and express my genuine joy for her.”

Hilton also mentioned Britney Spears, who got engaged to fiancé Sam Asghari in September and was released from her conservatorship in November.

The “Holy Trinity” of the 2000s was made up of the three women.

“It makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and so much has happened in the last two weeks,” Hilton said.

“I got married, Britney regained her freedom and got engaged, and Lindsay just got engaged,” she said.

So I love seeing how different our lives are now, how much we’ve all grown up, and how much love we’ve all had in our lives.”

Who Has the Upper Hand Between Paris Hilton and Carter Reum?

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.