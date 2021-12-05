Despite their marital problems, Tori Spelling walks the red carpet for PANTLESS and talks about her family’s holiday plans.

Despite their marital problems, Tori Spelling walks the red carpet for PANTLESS and discusses her family’s holiday plans without Dean McDermott.

The 48-year-old actress wore a black vintage gown with a partially sheer skirt and no pants underneath to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend.

Dean, 55, with whom she is said to be divorcing, was not present.

Tori opened up about the holiday season and her future plans during the event, which seemed to be missing her husband.

“I don’t want the holidays to end,” she told E! News.

They fly by.

“In theory, you should spread out Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas because they’re all happening at the same time.”

“We need a month in between,” Tori continued, “to really enjoy, to take a break, and to get back up to DIY and baking.”

We’re very excited to do everything ourselves and bake.

There are a plethora of baking ideas in our house.

“It’s creeping up on us,” says the narrator.

Tori has been enjoying the holiday season for a while now, and she’s bringing her family along.

She posted a photo of herself and her youngest son, Beau, on Instagram just hours before the event, writing, “Holiday Season…We see you.”

“We’re not quite as well-organized, planned, or executed as the others, but we’re on our way.”

“At our own pace,” she wrote further.

As a family, we’ll set up and decorate.

We’re well aware of the stress that comes with this time of year.

“We’re not quite ready for the holidays…”

Tori’s recent outing and photo with Beau weren’t the only places Dean was missing.

From Halloween to Thanksgiving and the run-up to Christmas, he’s been missing from all of her holiday preparation photos and celebrations.

Tori posted a photo of herself sipping a cocktail while preparing Thanksgiving dinner with her family on Thanksgiving.

She extolled the virtues of “empowered females” and sent an encouraging message to all the other women preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

“Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting. making sweet potato casserole, sipping cranberry mimosas (mine with champagne, theirs with sparkling apple juice), and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop,” Tori wrote.

– Thankful for my family… stay safe and love fiercely on those you care about. xoxo”

“No husband so over your lies!!” wrote one fan, while another added, “look at you PURPOSELY not showing any pics of Dean.”

Tori previously shared a photo of their Christmas card with their family, which…

