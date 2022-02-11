Despite their solo success, One Direction’s waxworks at Madame Tussauds are being retired after seven years.

The boy band’s figures, which broke up in 2016, were removed from the tourist attraction’s floor this week.

Despite some solo success, members will not be displayed alone.

Harry Styles, now 26, Liam Payne, 27, Niall Horan, 26, Louis Tomlinson, 28, and Zayn Malik, 27, formed 1D in 2010 and have sold over 70 million albums worldwide.

In 2013, their waxworks were unveiled.

The decision to remove them was made after the band’s tenth anniversary this summer, according to Madame Tussauds London.

It “reacts to the celebrity landscape,” so updates are frequent.

“You can melt down Olly Murs and make it into us,” Jade Thirlwall, 27, of Little Mix, said.

“I believe we merit one,” she said.

Get those four waxworks out there, budget permitting, because, come on, we’ve earned our spot.”

Last summer, Cheryl Tweedy, 37, had her waxwork removed from the attraction as well.

