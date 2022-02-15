Despite wearing wedding bands, Kat Dennings admits she and Andrew WK aren’t married.

Despite wearing wedding bands, Kat Dennings says she and Andrew WK aren’t married.

Fans have speculated that Kat Dennings and Andrew WK are already married due to their jewelry choices, but the couple has yet to tie the knot.

The 35-year-old WandaVision star clarified that she and her 42-year-old fiancé are already wearing their wedding bands because they like them.

“We’re not married yet,” the 2 Broke Girls star explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, February 14.

“Then we were like, ‘Why don’t we just wear them?’ And that was the end of that story.”

One week after going public with their romance, the Thor star and the “Party Hard” singer announced their engagement in May 2021.

Dennings wrote on Instagram at the time, “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK,” alongside a photo of her sparkler.

A ring emoji was used as a response by the musician.

The couple hasn’t revealed much about how they met, but the House Bunny star said she knew he was the one when he bonded with Millie, her pet cat.

“Andrew is the first and fortunately the last man Millie has ever loved,” she said on Monday to Ellen DeGeneres.

“She despises every other romantic figure in my life.”

She once waited until an ex left the house overnight before peeing on his pillow as if it were her job.”

WK is normally allergic to cats, but he hasn’t had any issues with Millie, according to the Dollface star.

“Perhaps Millie isn’t a cat,” joked the 64-year-old talk show host.

While the exact date of their first meeting is unknown, Dennings flirted with the rocker via Twitter in 2014.

She tweeted at the time, “You are a tall drink of milk AWK,” in response to a photo of himself that the “I’m in Heaven” singer had shared.

Dennings previously dated Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016.

From 2011 to 2014, she was in a relationship with Nick Zano.

In 2008, WK married Cherie Lily.

The former spouses “began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019,” he confirmed in a statement from 2021.

