Destinee Lashaee, the 600-pound trans star from My 600-lb Life, has died after revealing’suicidal thoughts’ during a long mental health battle.

Destinee Lashaee, My 600-pound Life’s trans star, is ‘DEAD’ after revealing’suicidal thoughts’ during a long mental health battle.

MATTHEW Ventress, the first transgender star of My 600-Lb Life, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to his brother, who confirmed the sad news on Facebook.

Prior to his transition, he was known as Destinee LaShaee and appeared on TLC’s reality show.

According to The Ashleys Reality Roundup, Matthew’s brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the reality star’s death on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that comes with you…,” he wrote in a touching tribute to his brother.

“I’m sorry you felt alone, that you had no one else to turn to, that you felt you had no other choice.”

Matthew posted several troubling messages on social media prior to his death, implying that he was having trouble.

“If I was surrounded by all my tears, I’d be floating in the ocean,” he wrote last week.

“To everyone who genuinely loves and supports me, I love you and I’m grateful to have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world,” Matthew wrote on Saturday.

“After living with so much pain for so long, I’ve realized that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

“I’m grateful for my journey and everything I’ve experienced.

I don’t have a single regret in my life.

“I adore everyone.”

Matthew made an appearance on Season 7 of My 600-Lb Life.

The season premiered in the year 2019.

Matthew, who had not yet transitioned, weighed in at 669 pounds at the time.

“I’m only 27,” he said on the show.

I have a lot of things I want to and need to get done.

“It’s hard for me to believe that this is now my life.”

Where I spend the entire day waiting for food.”

“I feel like all I’m constantly doing at this point is trying to escape my depression by painting,” he continued, referring to his mental health struggles.

“The only thing I can do is eat.”

It’s killing me, I can tell you.

I’m not going to last much longer.”

Matthew lost over 500 pounds after the show.

He posted a series of photos of his transformation to social media to celebrate the achievement.

He also became a member of My 600-Lb.

Megalomedia, the production company for Life, is being sued by the stars.

Producers were accused of negligence, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, fraud, and other offenses in the legal filing.

Producers allegedly exploited Matthew and forced him to shave his face on camera, according to Matthew.

