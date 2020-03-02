Detail obsessed groom spends five HOURS picking first dance song

A detail-obsessed groom and his partner almost reached breaking point in the run up to the wedding, after the groomzilla spent five hours labouring over their choice of fist dance song.

New W series ‘The Wedding Fixer’ sees expert planner Sarah Haywood, help ordinary couples as they navigate their big days, and this week she met models Adam and Daniel, both from London, as they prepared to tie the knot.

However, the expert was forced to ban the grooms from even discussing the wedding when tensions rose due to Adam’s extreme attention to detail, which saw him Photoshop their faces on to a mood board for their suits before purchasing.

He was also unhappy with how the bows on their ‘groomsmaid’ dresses looked, and insisted on spending hours perfecting how to tie them so they looked uniform.

Adam also became frustrated when Daniel wanted to go to bed at midnight instead of continuing to pick a first dance song, and the couple were filmed in separate rooms following an argument.

Adam said: ‘The fight was so stupid, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It came to fruition when we were trying to pick the music for the ceremony.

‘I said, “Let’s find something we both like”, and he said “Just pick anything”. Daniel went to bed and I kept working late, and this keeps happening. It’s an example of the one who has to stay up late and doing the work.’

A desperate Daniel then shared his point of view, saying: ‘He was difficult to handle at that point.

‘When we were both very, very tired and overwhelmed by everything, I’m struggling to find reasons to see why picking the song could take four or five hours.

‘I need to probably be more patient, to spend three hours walking around the flat and seeing if the high notes work for us or not’.

A desperate Daniel added: ‘I need to go to bed to sleep, to go to work and pay for the wedding. If not, i’m not sure how we’re going to survive.’

Tensions also rose when the pair tried to find coloured sashes for bridesmaid dresses, to match their respective suits, spending hours finding the perfect way to tie a bow for the ‘groomsmaid’ gowns.

Adam was heard saying: ‘This doesn’t work, it looks really messy with the original showing, this one is too dark.

After Daniel sighed, he went on: ‘We can get something that’s colour-matched. We’ve not even spent ten minutes doing it, so don’t sigh.’

Reflecting on the attempt to find a bow, an exasperated Daniel said: ‘After more long hours, we still don’t have a solution.’

Adam went on: ‘Your bow, my mow, mother’s bow, all looked horrendous.

‘We are asking six people on the wedding day, who have never done it, to tie those bows equally.’

‘People on the day are not going to look at those tiny details’, fumed Daniel.

Sarah questioned the couples extreme attention to detail when she was shown a Photoshopped photo with their faces imposed onto mocked up suits, alongside the matching bridesmaid sashes.

‘This is our mood board, so we know what we’re doing with suits and bridesmaids, we haven’t actually made the order yet’, told Adam.

However despite their tensions, the pair reconciled after Sarah suggested the pair needed time away from the wedding, and sent them on a date night where they were banned from all planning.