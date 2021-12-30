Details on the Show’s 50th Anniversary Episode, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will take place in Times Square, New York City, for the 50th year.

This special anniversary episode, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will bring together some of the most well-known names in the music industry on New Year’s Eve to ring in the year 2022.

Journey will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The band will perform a special set of their most well-known and popular songs.

Karol G, a Latin phenom, will open the evening with some of her fan-favorite hits.

The production, however, has undergone a significant change.

Just before midnight, 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J was set to perform his iconic hits on the NYRE stage.

The date was December.

The entertainer, 29, announced that he would be unable to perform due to a coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

“I know it’s upsetting for the millions of fans, but my COVID test came back positive, which means I won’t be able to perform at NYRE as planned,” LL Cool J said in a statement to Billboard.

“We were prepared, and I was looking forward to celebrating the New Year in a special way in my hometown in 2022, but for now, I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.”

“The best is yet to come!” exclaims the narrator.

PopRandamp;B singer Chlöe, who was scheduled to perform “Have Mercy,” has also canceled her appearance.

From New Orleans, Billy Porter will direct the show.

Porter will perform on the Louis Armstrong riverboat in the historic French Quarter on the Mississippi River.

Ciara will host the party in Los Angeles, where she will introduce the following artists in a pre-recorded segment.

AJR and Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, and French Montana are among them.

Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Windser, Maneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, One Republic, and Walker Hayes are among the other artists performing in Los Angeles.

A segment from Puerto Rico, where Daddy Yankee will perform a special hometown performance, will also air on the show.

Just after midnight, POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker will announce the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year live from New York.

Despite the omicron variant surge, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will celebrate its golden anniversary with a special episode…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.