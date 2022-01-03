Detox Soup from Giada De Laurentiis can help you get a great ‘kick-start’ to the new year.

Many people overindulge in rich and heavy foods and sweets during the festive holiday season.

Giada De Laurentiis, host of the Food Network, is a firm believer in recharging the body after a stressful period.

To kick off the new year, here’s her Detox Soup.

The chef revealed her habit of incorporating light “reboots” into her diet throughout the year in her 2021 book, Eat Better, Feel Better.

“You know how when you’re working on your computer and everything seems to be running at half speed—or even comes to a complete stop?” wrote the Everyday Italian star.

“Rebooting the entire system is sometimes the only way to get things back up and running.

Your digestion, on the other hand, isn’t all that different.

When that happens to me, whether it’s because I’ve been careless with my food or because I’ve been traveling a lot and eating on an irregular schedule, I use a quick reboot plan to get back on track.”

De Laurentiis finds that these breaks from heavy eating are “a great way to kick-start your transition to a new, healthier way of eating,” as she eats mostly vegetables, “some lean protein,” and even fewer fruits and grains during her reboots.

De Laurentiis’ Detox Soup is nourishing, warming, and simply delicious, making it a satisfying part of any detox plan.

Chicken, lemongrass stalks, fresh ginger, carrots, celery, shallots, bay leaf, peppercorns, chile peppers, salt, and baby spinach are all used in this dish.

The full recipe and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

The bay leaf, peppercorns, chile, and a teaspoon of salt are all diced or sliced and added to a soup pot with the chicken, lemongrass, ginger, carrot, celery, and shallot.

The soup is then added about six cups of cold water, brought to a simmer, and cooked for nearly an hour, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

(The lemongrass “adds a subtle citrusy flavor to this soup,” according to the chef in the Food Network recipe, and the stalks must be smashed in order for the lemongrass’ oils to be released.)

The soup has been cooled for about a half-hour, according to De Laurentiis.

The chicken is taken out of the stock, shredded, and returned to the pot with the baby spinach.

Food Network viewers praised De Laurentiis’ warm, spicy, and filling soup.

