Devin Booker’s Arizona Home Was Designed by His Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s Interior Designer

Devin Booker’s Arizona Home, Designed by Kendall Jenner’s Decorator

When reports surfaced that Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker was leaving his Arizona estate and moving in with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner, it became a bit of a mystery.

Those rumors were untrue, as Booker isn’t moving from his desert haven, and one look inside will explain why.

Here’s a look inside the NBA player’s contemporary Arizona home.

Booker gave Architectural Digest a tour of his home in February.

During the tour, he praised the Clements crew, which also happens to be the same crew that his supermodel girlfriend uses for her decorating.

Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design decorated the athlete’s home.

In addition to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Jessica Alba, and Kris Jenner, the mother-son duo is the go-to decorators for a number of other high-profile celebrities.

So we’re guessing Booker got some pointers on who he should contact.

“I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people who have great style,” he said in an interview with AD.

With his 818 tequila stash on display, Devin Booker (@DevinBook) is simply being a supportive boyfriend.

Take a look inside the serene and stylish Arizona home of the @NBA star https:t.coEg8Br7lg2Tpic.twitter.comwZPgtZt0Jm

In the great room, Booker displayed some of his custom-made furniture.

For the unique pieces, the Clements design team collaborated with Karan Brady Interiors of Los Angeles.

“Devin enjoys being around his family and friends and entertaining them.

Kathleen Clements explained, “It just so happens that his friends are NBA players,” which necessitated the creation of 12-foot-long sofas and a custom poker table to accommodate his tall teammates.

The main room also has a fireplace and breathtaking views of the mountains.

A swimming pool, a fire pit, and a guesthouse with plenty of room for more entertaining can be found on the property’s exterior.

Booker and the reality TV star took a road trip through the Grand Canyon State during the early days of the pandemic, and one stop inspired him to buy an art installation by James Turrell inside a volcano.

“We went to Roden Crater and were blown away by the experience,” Booker said, pointing to his dining room’s LED wall sculpture.

“Having this beautiful piece is one of my favorite parts of the house,” he added.

