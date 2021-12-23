Devin Ratray, star of the film “Home Alone,” has been arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Devin Ratray, best known for his role as Buzz McAllister’s older brother in Home Alone, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The 44-year-old actor, according to multiple reports, surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday, weeks after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Ratray allegedly posted a (dollar)25,000 bond and was released from jail shortly after being arrested for two counts of domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit obtained by KFOR in Oklahoma City, on Dec.

Ratray allegedly choked his girlfriend and said, “This is how you die,” at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Oklahoma City on September 9. Ratray has denied the allegations.

The actor’s representative has been contacted for comment.

“Mr. Ratray,” Scott Adams, Ratray’s lawyer, told the TV station.

Ratray denies ever touching her or doing anything resembling that.”

Ratray’s girlfriend told cops the couple got into an argument at a bar before she left and returned to their hotel room, according to the affidavit.

Ratray allegedly followed her back to their hotel, where the argument allegedly became physical, according to KFOR, citing the affidavit.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while being strangled and the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” according to the affidavit.

The arrest comes just over a week after the alleged incident became public knowledge.

People reported at the time that cops were not investigating the incident and that it was considered closed.

The charges are unclear, but local authorities issued an arrest warrant for Ratray on Tuesday.

In the iconic Christmas film Home Alone, the actor rose to prominence as Kevin McAllister’s bullying big brother.

Ratray was in Oklahoma City for an event dubbed “Buzzed with Buzz,” a QandA session following the screening of the classic 1990 film, and he reprised his role in the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges