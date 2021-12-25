In matching pajamas, Devoin Austin of Teen Mom spends Christmas with daughter Nova, 9, and ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus’s daughter Stella, 4.

Devoin Austin of TEEN Mom spent Christmas with his nine-year-old daughter Nova and ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus’ four-year-old daughter Stella, who were all dressed in matching pajamas.

After Devoin frightened fans by pleading for help with his “severe gambling problem” in September, they spent the day bonding.

Devoin’s daughter, Nova, and Devoin’s ex-girlfriend, Stella, bonded over video games.

Nova and Stella were best friends and wore matching pink, purple, and red snowflake pajamas.

Stella appeared to be completely absorbed in the video game, her tongue protruding to show her concentration.

Devoin captioned his photo, “Lmfaoooo Stella is OD.”

“Stella said, ‘I’m not changing myself,” he said on the next slide, referring to Stella’s reaction to the game’s action.

Devoin appears to be spending more time with his family after expressing concern to fans about a “severe gambling problem” in September of last year.

In September, Devoin used Instagram to enlist the help of his followers.

“I’m dealing with a serious gambling problem and need help right away.”

He asked, with a red SOS emoji, “Any recommendations?”

“Please help me,” Devoin continued in a series of posts.

“Don’t get me wrong: I’m not some f***ed up who gambles his s*** away.”

“However, I’ve noticed that most of my vacations are spent at the casino, which irritates me greatly.”

He admitted candidly, “I just can’t seem to get it right.”

Fans of the MTV show were concerned by Devoin’s post, and they took to Instagram to brainstorm ways to assist the Teen Mom 2 star.

“I’m sure he can find a place in Florida because there are so many recovery programs,” one fan suggested.

“Well done on him reaching out and being open and honest about his struggles,” another person wrote.

“I’m hoping he gets better on the other side.”

After spending (dollar)700 on Yeezy sneakers, Devoin revealed that he needed “a financial advisor.”

Devoin’s remark came after Briana claimed Devoin does not pay enough child support for his young daughter Nova.

The exes got into a yelling match over the issue in recent MTV scenes, and the MTV star has previously expressed her concerns.

Briana thanked Devoin for treating her four-year-old daughter Stella like his own before their reunion took a turn for the worse.

Devoin insisted on assisting Nova since starting a new job when Briana chastised him for not financially supporting her.

“But now that you’ve done it,” Briana countered.

