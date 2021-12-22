Devoin Austin, the star of Teen Mom 2, has raised eyebrows by claiming that 2021 will be “the worst year of his life” due to his gambling addiction.

Devoin Austin, star of Teen Mom, has raised eyebrows by claiming that 2021 will be the “worst year of his life” due to his gambling addiction.

The 29-year-old recently admitted to having a “serious gambling problem” and sought advice from his fans on how to seek help.

Devoin got serious with his fans once again on his Instagram Story, this time opening up about how he’s been feeling lately.

As the month of December draws to a close, he sent out a tweet that read, “By far.

“It was the worst year of my life.”

He went on to say that not only is that true now, but that “it’s not even a close” competition with any other year.

“Dang hope it gets better for devoin… how was everyone’s 2021?” the original user wrote on the Teen Mom Shade Room account.

“Hoping it gets better for him,” wrote one concerned fan.

“I’m pulling for him,” a third said.

“Invariably!”

“I’m sorry to hear so many people have had a difficult year! I hope things improve for you all,” said a third.

The realization that he’s had a bad year comes after the MTV star admitted on Instagram that he had a “gambling problem.”

“I’ve developed a serious gambling addiction and require immediate assistance.”

“Any recommendations?” he asked, accompanied by a red SOS emoji.

Devoin pleaded, “Please help me.”

“Don’t get me wrong: I’m not one of those people who sells their s*** to gamble or who is that f***ed up.

However, I’ve noticed that I spend most of my vacations at the casino, which irritates me greatly.

“I just can’t get it right,” he said at the end of his statement.

Devoin has continued to feud with his baby mama Briana DeJesus, including over financial matters, in addition to struggling with gambling issues this year.

Nova, their 10-year-old daughter, and the two have only recently begun to improve their co-parenting relationship.

He has been accused by the Teen Mom of not providing enough financial and time support for their child.

Devoin claimed he’s been helping out since getting a new job when Briana chastised him for not financially supporting Nova during a reunion.

“Now that you’re able to do it, you should do it,” the mother of two argued, “because the last time you helped financially, in terms of a bill, was a while ago, was a few months ago.”

“Have a number set” to pay her, he said, but she retorted, “Every time we speak out about our financial situation, you get offensive.”

As they yelled over each other, Devoin called Briana out for her own expensive spending habits, and she told him to “shut the f**k up.”

