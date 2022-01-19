Devoin Austin’s comment on Family Reunion costar Farrah Abraham’s newest photo has shocked Teen Mom fans.

Devoin Austin’s remark on Family Reunion costar Farrah Abraham’s newest photo has shocked Teen Mom fans.

Farrah, who was arrested over the weekend for “slapping a security guard,” posed in a crop top and a pair of tight, leather short-shorts that exposed her butt implant and lift.

Devoin couldn’t hold back his true feelings about Farrah’s post-surgery figure after seeing a couple of the new Farrah snaps.

“Her surgeon HATED her!” he joked about the outcome of her butt implant and lift, which has been widely panned by fans.

Briana DeJesus’ ex was mentioned in the Instagram comments by fans on Reddit, who were both surprised and excited.

“The unsung hero of TM…sometimes,” one user said of Devoin.

“I might actually like Devoin,” one admitted.

“Devoin funny for that,” a third person wrote.

Others agreed with Briana’s baby daddy, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Nova, that Briana’s tight outfit appeared to be an optical illusion.

“Those shorts [fit]and don’t fit at the same time — shortsception,” wrote one Redditer.

Farrah was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge over the weekend and was released two hours later.

In the new photos, she can be seen reading her law books in a pair of shorts and a crop top while sitting outside in the LA sun.

The 30-year-old was seen with bruising on her arms and elbows, as well as cuts on her lower back, shoulders, and elbows.

The former MTV star has stated that she intends to sue the security guard who restrained her for her injuries when she returns to court in May.

The mother of one has had several procedures to achieve the body she wants and continues to inject fillers into her face and buttocks.

In 2010, she underwent her first breast augmentation surgery in front of the cameras of Teen Mom OG.

Butt injections and a butt implant later gave the Teen Mom “fake fat” in her backside.

Farrah has also revealed that she has had a nose job, numerous lip fillers and Botox injections, veneers, cheek fillers, brow lift, fox eye surgery to open up her features, and buccal fat removal.

She also revealed in her new book Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir that her 2012 chin implant left her “freaked out,” as she removed it a year later.

Since her debut on the Teen Mom franchise with…

