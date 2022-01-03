DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good’s ex, says he’s “fully in pain and peace” during the divorce proceedings.

DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good’s ex, says he is “fully in pain and peace” during the divorce proceedings.

Meagan Good opened up to fans about being “fully in pain and peace” at the beginning of 2022, nearly two weeks after she and DeVon Franklin announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

Following the news of his divorce from Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin is reflecting on the year ahead.

The author shared a tearful photo of himself on Instagram on New Year’s Day, opening up to his followers.

He captioned the Jan. image, “I took this picture a few months ago.”

a single photograph

“I’m not much of a crier, so I took this picture in a moment of deep pain and peace.”

It best expresses how I feel.”

“I’m sharing this with you because it’s the most honest way to begin this year,” he continued.

“I’ve often come into a new year with a list of things I want to improve, and I’d carry around the feeling of ‘I didn’t do enough last year,’ or ‘I’m not enough, so I must do…more.’ I’m breaking my addiction to the ‘new,’ and working on being fully committed to what’s ‘true.'”

“As we begin 2022, I am completely in pain and at peace,” he continued.

“And that’s the only place I’d rather be.”

‘I’ll be gone til November,’ said the great philosopher Wyclef:)…which means I’m going to stop posting on social media for a while, maybe not until November, but you get the idea.

Thank you for your prayers; I am aware of each one and am praying for you…here’s to the real.”

After nine years of marriage, Meagan and DeVon announced their separation in late December.

“We have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Dec.

Twenty-first.

“We’ve been married for almost a decade and share an eternal love.”

We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love, and there is no one to blame.

We’re grateful for the life-changing years we’ve shared as husband and wife.”

Meagan Good also rang in the new year with a message of reflection, as did the Harlem actress.

“2021…you brought me the highest life-affirming highs…and the lowest gut wrenching soul-breaking lows,” the actress captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

