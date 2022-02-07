Devon is crushed when he learns he isn’t Dominic’s father on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Devon is crushed when he discovers he isn’t Dominic’s father on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) from The Young and the Restless is on cloud nine.

With his son Dominic Chancellor (Rainn and River Ware), the billionaire has a comfortable life.

Devon, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) are currently sharing custody of Dominic.

When Dominic’s paternity is called into question, the agreement may change again.

On The Young and the Restless, Devon was a part of Abby and Chance’s baby-making plans.

Devon offered to donate his sperm after Chance found out he couldn’t have children.

Abby and Chance got their son with the help of Devon and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

A new custody arrangement has, however, changed Abby and Chance’s family life with Dominic.

Devon made the decision to be Dominic’s father and requested shared custody.

Despite her reservations, Chance persuaded her that the deal was in everyone’s best interest.

Tune in now for a brand-new episode of (hashtag)YR! pic.twitter.comZb9s3hW98K

Fans Disagree With Devon’s Decision to Fight for Custody on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Devon is ecstatic to have his son live with him, but his joy will be fleeting.

Baby Dominic’s medical crisis brings everyone together, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

When Dominic’s paternity is called into question by tests, the trio is taken aback.

Devon was Dominic’s father, according to fans of The Young and the Restless.

Dominic’s medical crisis has prompted speculation that a paternity switch is on the way.

Devon will be devastated if tests reveal that he isn’t the father.

Devon’s dreams of becoming a father have come to an end.

Devon’s pregnant wife Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) was killed in a car accident in 2018.

Devon’s grief kept him from moving on after their deaths.

Today on (hashtag)YR, Devon takes on a new challenge pic.twitter.comoDsDly4FZF

Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ are divided on whether Devon and Abby should be paired.

Devon believes Dominic has given him a second chance at fatherhood.

Because of a DNA test, he may now lose another child.

Devon will undoubtedly be heartbroken as he relinquishes custody of the child he raised as his own.

The paternity test switch will elicit a great deal of sadness and intrigue.

What other The Young and the Restless character could Dominic’s father be if Devon isn’t his father?

Chance had been mentioned…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Say hello to an all-new episode of #YR Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/Zb9s3hW98K — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 27, 2022