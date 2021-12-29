Devon’s Fight for Custody on ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Disagree

Devon’s Decision to Fight for Custody on ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Disagree

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) of The Young and the Restless is about to stir up some drama.

Because of the billionaire’s desire to be a father, he is involved in a custody battle for his son Dominic.

His decision has angered Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and they aren’t the only ones.

Abby’s baby storyline on The Young and the Restless continues to be filled with drama.

Abby enlisted the help of Devon and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) after learning that she couldn’t carry a baby and Chance could.

Abby and Chance became parents to a son thanks to Mariah’s surrogacy and Devon’s organ donation.

Nonetheless, a custody battle for Dominic is on the horizon, as fans had predicted.

Devon drops a bombshell on the couple when he says he wants to change their custodial agreement, according to Soaps.com.

Devon prefers shared custody, with Dominic spending time at his penthouse overnight.

Devon surprises Abby and Chance today on (hashtag)YR, and Lauren decides to take matters into her own hands.

On @paramountplus, watch brand-new episodes of The Young and the Restless: https://t.coITDKck3OuMpic.twitter.comM0a01eXCb0

Chance’s Return Causes Problems for His and Abby’s Marriage on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Devon’s request for custody has angered fans.

Viewers were outraged by Devon’s decision on Twitter.

“I love Devon,” one user wrote, “but he’s way off the mark and getting some really bad advice.”

“Devon is in the wrong, and I hope AbbyChance tells him they aren’t amending a damn thing in the contract,” another commenter said.

When Devon agreed to donate his sperm to Abby, he knew what he was getting himself into.

Despite the fact that he signed papers, Abby promised he’d stay in Dominic’s life and appointed Devon as his godfather.

Devon, on the other hand, is looking for more out of their arrangement.

Devon was surprised at how quickly he and Dominic became friends.

Devon looked after Dominic while Abby searched for Chance in Spain.

Devon’s fatherly instincts overcame him during their time together.

Devon wasn’t willing to let his son go, even though Chance’s return meant he’d have to take over daddy’s responsibilities.

When his wife, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan), and their child were killed in a car accident, he missed out on fatherhood.

Devon has been offered the opportunity to be a father by Dominic, and he doesn’t want to pass it up.

