Dexter Darden, JoJo’s fiance, who is he?

Dexter Darden, who is JoJo’s fiance?

DEXTER Darden has been dating singer Jojo for over a year.

Jojo announced her engagement to Darden on December 25, 2021.

Dexter Darden was born on June 24, 1991, and is an actor.

His first film, My Brother, was released in 2006, and he plays DeVante in the Saved By the Bell reboot.

Darden is also a singer and dancer, according to Schon! magazine.

“I am proud of my ability to dance, act, and sing,” he said.

“And I’m extremely fortunate that Saved by the Bell is allowing me to demonstrate that multilayered newness to my abilities as an actor and then as an entertainer.”

Darden also considers himself a poet.

He posted an original poem and a video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to his Instagram profile on May 31, 2020.

“You’ll claim our music, fashion, and kicks,” he wrote in the poem SILENCE. “The irony is you should practice what you preach,” the poem continued.

The 30-year-old actor and the 31-year-old singer announced their engagement on Instagram on Christmas Day.

In a shared post, they wrote, “forever with YOU? Sign me up for a whole fiancé celebrating Christmas!!!”

“When the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, and uplifting human being asked me to marry him, I obviously said YESSS!!! Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever.”

“You are one of a kind for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us.”

The post went on to say, “LFG @dexterdarden.”

Jojo proudly displayed her new diamond to both their parents and friends in a series of photos they shared together.

He surprised Jojo at the La Concha Resort by flying both of their families to Puerto Rico for the wedding.

Jojo is an American singer and actress, born on December 20, 1990.

She was born and raised in Massachusetts, where she began competing in singing competitions before releasing her first studio album in 2004.

Her single Leave (Get Out), which peaked at number one when she was just 13 years old, made her the youngest person to ever reach the top of the Billboard charts.

Jojo made her acting debut in 2006, and she was a huge success.

She co-starred with Robin Williams in the films Aquamarine and RV.

Jojo has also appeared on shows such as The Bernie Mac Show and Romeo!

Jojo has released six studio albums, the most recent of which is Trying Not to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.