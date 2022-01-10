Dexter Morgan’s Fate Is Revealed in the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale

On Sunday, Jan. 7, fans said their goodbyes to Dexter Morgan.

The series finale of Dexter: New Blood aired on September 9.

The show followed the titular character in the years after he faked his death and fled to the wilderness, and it was a revival of Showtime’s hit 2006 series.

Dexter had renamed himself Jim Lindsay and relocated to Upstate New York.

However, he was unable to escape his past in the end.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains information about Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.”]

The original series aired for eight seasons before being cancelled in 2013, with a finale that was widely regarded as one of the worst in television history.

Dexter had committed a slew of murders over the years, but he had gotten away with it after faking his death and fleeing to the wilds of Florida.

Dexter: New Blood picks up almost a decade after the events of Dexter.

The series followed Dexter as he pretended to be Jim, a sales clerk, in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

With his girlfriend, police chief Angela Bishop, he led a normal life.

However, he was unable to control his dark passenger, and as a result, he killed local bad boy Matt Caldwell.

Michael C Hall, star of ‘Dexter,’ explains why he agreed to a revival.

Dexter had been arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell by the end of New Blood, and he was likely to face charges in Miami for a string of other murders.

He murdered Officer Logan and escaped jail because he knew he was facing the death penalty.

He hoped to start a new life with Harrison, hunting and killing criminals together.

Harrison was up for it until he saw Dexter’s clothes were stained with blood.

He was heartbroken to learn that his father had murdered Logan, his wrestling coach, and he confronted him about his hypocrisy.

Dexter was willing to leave without Harrison if he needed to.

When Dexter attempted to flee, Harrison held him at gunpoint, berating him for all the people he had injured, including his mother Rita Bennett and Aunt Debra.

Dexter finally realized his mistake and apologized to Harrison with tears in his eyes.

He realized that death was the only way to stop him, so he had Harrison shoot him.

Harrison escaped town with Angela Bishop’s help after killing Dexter.

He was crossing the border out of Iron Lake the last time viewers saw him.

Despite the fact that Dexter’s story is over,

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.