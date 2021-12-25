‘Dexter: New Blood’ Disproves Audrey’s Biggest Fan Theory

Audrey Bishop made her debut in Dexter: New Blood’s first episode.

But there’s still a lot that viewers don’t know about her.

They were left to speculate and wonder about her background and identity as a result of this.

However, one of the most popular Dexter: New Blood theories about Audrey has now been debunked by the show.

Audrey, played by Johnny Sequoyah, is police chief Angela Bishop’s outspoken and opinionated daughter.

Angela tells Dexter Morgan that she adopted Audrey when she was a child.

However, the circumstances of her adoption were unclear at the time.

Audrey made her first appearance on the show at a protest outside of Iron Lake Tavern.

Edward Olsen, the oil billionaire, had taken over the space for a meeting, which enraged Audrey.

He came out with hot chocolate as a peace offering after it was over, but Audrey simply dumped it in front of him.

It’s because of that energy that she gets along so well with Harrison Morgan, who becomes more than just a friend in the end.

The Executive Producer of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Explains Trinity’s Return

Some fans thought Audrey was the daughter of Edward and Angela’s best friend Iris, who went missing when they were teenagers, while watching the show.

The theory, which was shared on Reddit, stated, “So okay here’s my evidence.”

“Olsen seems to take it personally that Audrey despises him, which I didn’t understand at first because he’s a billionaire; why would a billionaire be offended by what a teenager thinks?”

“But then I got to thinking, why would a billionaire have a chalet in a small town where most of the people don’t like him, and then I was like, maybe it’s because of a personal reason,” they continued. “But then I realized, after rewatching that conversation he had with Audrey, he wasn’t threatening her, he was trying to convince her he wasn’t so bad, why! Probably because he’s her biological father,” they continued.

There were a lot of likes and comments on the post.

The idea was ruled out in Dexter: New Blood Episode 6.

Audrey told Harrison about her childhood in this episode.

She explained that after her white mother ran away when she was young, she was primarily raised by her father.

Her father, who was of Seneca ancestry, met and married Angela later in life, before passing away.

Audrey has the ability to…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.