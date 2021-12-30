‘Dexter: New Blood’ fans believe they’ve figured out where Kurt Caldwell hides his victims.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ fans think they’ve figured out where Kurt Caldwell keeps his victims.

Dexter: New Blood is down to its final episodes seven weeks later.

The series premiered in November and follows Dexter Morgan’s life in the years following his fake death and flight from Miami.

It finds him in Upstate New York, where he works as a sales clerk.

However, when he learns of a serial killer in the area, his dark passenger reawakens.

Kurt Caldwell may appear to be a good citizen, but he’s the man responsible for Iron Lake’s missing women.

While some fans believe they have figured out what he does with them, others believe they have.

Kurt, it turns out, has been murdering for quite some time.

He was traumatized as a child after witnessing his father assault hitchhikers, and he appears to believe he is protecting others by murdering them in a seriously messed up way.

Kurt entices the women to his cabin by offering them food and shelter.

He then locks them inside and watches them through a surveillance camera.

He lets them out after a few days, but before they can flee, he shoots them.

He then appears to clean, drain, and embalm their bodies.

However, it’s unclear what he’ll do next.

A scene from the eighth episode of Dexter: New Blood supports the theory that Kurt killed Molly in secret.

Answers are sure to come in a later episode, but some fans believe they already know where Kurt is keeping the bodies after seeing some of the alleged photos from Dexter: New Blood Episode 9.

Dexter Daily, a fan page, posted the photos in question.

One of them depicts Harrison Morgan and Dexter in a bunker, which fans believe is where he keeps his victims.

“I think we’ll find out what he’s doing with the bodies in the next episode because the promo pictures show Dexter and Harrison in Kurt’s lair,” one fan speculated on Reddit.

“It appears to be underground,” they continued, “and I’m willing to bet it’s close to his cabin.”

“In the last episode, Dexter looked away for a second and Kurt was gone.

He most likely went to his underground lair to hide from the bodies he was embalming, which is why he vanished.

I believe we will learn a lot more about Kurt and his ritual in the coming episodes, and he will become even more terrifying…

