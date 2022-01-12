Dey Young, who plays Genevieve Angelson’s present-day character Sally on ‘This Is Us,’ explains who she is to Nicky.

Dey Young Plays Genevieve Angelson’s Present-Day Character in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Who Is Sally to Nicky?

Many fans of the NBC drama This Is Us have wondered who Sally Brooks is to Nicky Pearson.

Several gaps have been filled in over the last few seasons.

Now that the family drama is in its sixth and final season, we’ll be getting some answers in the present timeline.

However, if you need a refresher, don’t worry.

This is Us Season 6 has everything you need to know about Nicky and Sally, including information about Genevieve Angelson and Dey Young, who play Sally.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Will Rebecca and Nicky End Up Together? ‘This Is Us’ Creator Reacts to Popular Fan Theory

The first chapter of Nicky and Sally’s love story was depicted in This Is Us Season 5 Episode 11, “One Small Step.”

They met at a veterinary clinic in the past, and young Nicky (Michael Angarano) needed Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) help to ask Sally out on a date.

As fate would have it, the two hit it off immediately, and it appeared that they were on their way to finding their happily ever after.

Sally even invited Nicky to go to Woodstock with her in California.

Nicky, however, decided to stay at home after giving everything a lot of thought, including his mother and father’s bad relationship.

As a result, Sally left Nicky behind and went to California.

It’s always good to have options! RT if you agree.

(hashtag)ThisIsUsFinalChapter(hashtag)ThisIsUspic.twitter.comswCiH3StNN (hashtag)ThisIsUspic.twitter.comswCiH3StNN (hashtag)ThisIsUspic.twitter.comswCiH

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ Will Have How Many Episodes? NBC Won’t Change the Schedule for the Final Chapter

Meanwhile, adult Nicky (Griffin Dunne) arrived in California when Kevin (Justin Hartley) named one of his twins Nicholas in the present.

Toward the end of the season, he also decided it was time to look up Sally on the internet.

In the Season 6 premiere of This Is Us, Nicky became obsessed with Sally.

So Rebecca (Mandy Moore) made the decision to act.

In episode 2, “One Giant Leap,” Rebecca, Nicky, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) are going on a road trip to see Sally.

Many This Is Us fans believe that Sally and Nicky will end up together because the show has previously confirmed that Nicky will be married in the future.

But, at this point, only time will tell.

Are Nicky and Sally still together…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Are Nicky and Sally end game? #ThisIsUsFinalChapter — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 11, 2022