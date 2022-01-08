Diahann Carroll: Who was she, and did she have an affair with Sidney Poitier?

Is Sidney Poitier’s affair with Diahann Carroll true?

In January 2022, SIDNEY Poitier made headlines when it was announced that he had died at the age of 94.

Many people were curious about the actor’s dating history and his affair with Diahann Carroll after his untimely death.

Carroll, an American actress, singer, model, and activist, was born on July 17, 1935, and rose to fame in the 1950s thanks to her roles in Carmen Jones and Porgy and Bess.

She has appeared in a number of films and television shows over the years, including Julia, Claudine, and A Different World.

She also played June on Grey’s Anatomy and White Collar.

She won a number of awards throughout her career, including a Tony Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She was also nominated for five Emmy Awards.

She tragically died in 2019 at the age of 84, after a long battle with breast cancer.

Carroll and Poitier have a long history together, dating back to 1959, when they both starred in Porgy and Bess.

They reunited in 1961 for the film Paris Blues.

Prior to her death, Carroll published “The Legs Are the Last To Go,” a memoir in which she claimed to have had an affair with Poitier in 1963, claiming that he persuaded her to divorce Monte Kay so they could be together.

She was supposed to move into a 10-room apartment after fulfilling her side of the alleged agreement, but things had changed.

“He changed the locks, making it impossible for me to enter [the apartment].”

Then he demanded that I write him a check to cover the costs of his purchase and decorating,” Carroll wrote.

“Submissive and desperate, I did as I was told.”

While Poitier and his first wife Juanita Hardy divorced in 1965, he reportedly told Carroll that he wasn’t ready for another marriage, prompting her to date other men.

“Sidney called me at my hotel and screamed, ‘You b****h, whore, tramp,’ he said.

‘I know he just got out of your bed,’ says the narrator.

I’m not going to let you hang out with men.

‘You are mine!’ Carroll continued.

Despite their tumultuous past, the two were able to mend their relationship and go on to become friends and appear together at a number of events over the years.

“I’ve become friends with Sidney.”

“Forgiveness and perhaps a lowering of standards are lovely things that come with age,” Carroll wrote.

Poitier married his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, in 1976, and they were married until his death, while Carroll married Fred Glusman, who he was married to until his death.

