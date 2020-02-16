Diamond expert reveals the questions to ask to check if a sparkler is fake

Tobias explained: ‘Diamonds are excellent thermal conductors, so will be cold to the touch.

‘A fake diamond will be at room temperature.

‘About 50 per cent of real diamonds will fluoresce or glow blue under long wave UV light.

‘If the diamond doesn’t glow, it is an indicator it may be fake’ he added.

‘A real diamond will sparkle more than a fake.

‘This is not a very accurate test, but will catch poor quality fakes’ Tobais continues.

Tobias also explained how a line test can help with tell a fake apart from a real diamond.

‘For round stones, draw a black line on a white piece of paper and turn the diamond upside down.

‘Move the diamond back and forth over the line.

‘If you can see the line through the diamond, it is fake.

Surprisingly, Tobias added that the more imperfections the jewel has, the more likely it is that it’s real

‘Many lower quality diamonds will have small visible inclusions which are particles inside that look like dirt’ he explained.

‘If you can spot something like this inside, it may be a good indicator that the diamond is real.’

If you’re unsure after the five steps, Tobias explained that you can use professional tools to determine if a diamond is legitimate.

‘You can buy a diamond tester for about £300-400 which will tell you if the stone is a real diamond or a simulant like cubic zirconia or moissanite’ he said.

‘The most definitive way to determine if a diamond is real is to send it off to a credible laboratory like the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which will not only determine whether it is a real or fake diamond, but can determine if it is man-made, has been treated with heat or pressure, or is 100 per cent natural.