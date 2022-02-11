Diamonds are being added to the smiles of celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber – here’s how much it can cost.

Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are adorning their smiles with diamonds – here’s how much it can cost.

On February 6, KOURTNEY Kardashian debuted some new accessories, and they’re all in her mouth.

The glistening mouth jewels she and other celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, have a thing for can be pricey, but not as much as you might think.

From single tooth diamonds to silver or gold-plated grills that completely cover the teeth, celebrities have been known to sport mouth accessories.

For example, Kourtney’s new look includes various ornaments, such as simple silver diamond shapes on some of her bottom teeth and a cluster of diamonds on an upper tooth.

She had previously shared a series of selfies in which she had two sparkling plates covering two of her teeth.

Hailey Bieber debuted her upgraded smile in 2017 with a single diamond on two of her teeth, opting for a more understated look.

Justin Bieber, her husband, is also a grill master.

The celebrities mentioned above are all multi-millionaires, so even temporary mouth bling won’t hurt their bank accounts.

According to Anjali Rajpal, a single diamond implant could cost (dollar)2,000.

As a result, a smile like Kourtney’s could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“When a client smiles, you can add real diamonds, Swarovski crystals, or other jewels to the tooth structure so that you see this twinkle and sparkle in the teeth – it makes their smile look a little more glamorous,” Dr.

Rajpal expressed his thoughts.

“Lots of celebrities have been doing it recently, flashing their smiles and flashing little diamond stars or hearts or Chanel signs.”

A full set of grills from Custom Gold Grillz, on the other hand, costs around (dollar)13,000.

The cost is determined by the number of teeth to be improved as well as the gemstones and materials used.

Luxe Grillz charges between (dollar)925 and (dollar)2,235 for a single diamond tooth insert.

While it may appear that the wealthy and famous can only afford to accessorize their smiles, the prices are reasonable when you consider that the average engagement ring costs around (dollar)4,000, according to Brides.

The trend for tooth gems and grills began in the 1990s, and there are almost no regulations or policies in place.

According to Susie Juray, founder of Tooth Kandy, the procedure is generally safe, but it’s critical to hire someone who knows what they’re doing.

She once had to fix a woman’s tooth after her gem implant went horribly wrong, she told The New York Times.

“It’s likely that someone used a very low-cost bond…

