Diana Gabaldon, author of ‘Outlander,’ says she’s known how Jamie and Claire’s story would end for 20 years.

Diana Gabaldon’s long-running series, Outlander, has just released book nine, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone.

Gabaldon has been leaking secrets in conjunction with the release of the novel.

Everything from how she got her start as a writer to how much she’s involved in the Starz television show Outlander.

She’s known how her popular time-traveling fantasy series would end for 20 years, for example.

In the late 1980s, Gabaldon was working as a professor at Arizona State University when she decided it was time to begin writing her first novel.

She told The Guardian that she has known she was “supposed to be a novelist” since she was eight years old.

With three college degrees (including a Ph.D.) and three children under the age of six, she realized she needed to start writing if she wanted to be an author.

The nearly 650 pages in Outlander took Gabaldon 18 months to write.

All of this was done in the dark.

The only exception was a group of friends she met on an online literary forum who, after reading an excerpt, helped her sign with an agent and get a book deal.

The first Outlander novel was released in 1991, exactly 30 years before book nine was released.

The 69-year-old explained to Parade Magazine why it took her so long to tell Claire and Jamie’s story.

“One of the reasons these books take so long to write is that I have to age with them,” Gabaldon explained.

“I’ll be 70 in January, and I’m not the same person I was when I started writing Outlander when I was 32.”

As you get older, your perceptions and experiences change and deepen.

This matters when you’re telling the story of a long-term marriage.”

Gabaldon announced just a few weeks before the release of Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone that she has begun work on the 10th and final novel in the Outlander series.

Gabaldon claims to know the ending even though she isn’t a linear writer who follows any kind of outline.

She’s known for 20 years how her Outlander series would end…

