Diana Gabaldon, author of ‘Outlander,’ Shares Her Favorite Scenes from the Last 5 Seasons

Diana Gabaldon, the author of ‘Outlander,’ Shares Her Favorite Scenes From the Last Five Seasons

When the Starz series Outlander premiered in 2014, Diana Gabaldon’s books were brought to life.

And now, after five seasons, she’s reflecting on the show and revealing her favorite moments.

Claire Randall’s (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Frasier’s (Sam Heughan) time-traveling romance was set in motion by the first season of Outlander.

And Gabaldon, who created the world in which these characters live, revealed that the couple’s wedding in Season 1, Episode 7 is one of her favorite episodes.

“It’s really difficult to pick just one episode from Season 1,” she said in an interview for TV Guide’s Outlander Forever Issue. “But the wedding, obviously.”

In contrast to the romance in that scene, Gabaldon also hinted that she enjoys the show’s more violent scenes.

She also mentioned Season 2, Episode 10, “Prestonpans,” which is notable for its bloody Jacobite battle.

“Against a backdrop of danger and death, it’s such a wonderful picture of what makes men fascinating and admirable and women strong and admirable,” the author said.

“What can I say? I’m a sucker for blood,” says the character.

Outlander is a series by Diana Gabaldon that delves into the minds, emotions, and relationships of its main characters, Jamie and Claire.

The show also highlights their journey through space and time in Season 3, Episode 4, “Of Lost Things.”

Jamie works as a groomsman in Helwater, where he falls in love with Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James) and they have their son William.

Claire searches old texts for any mention of Jamie, hoping to find proof that he survived the Battle of Culloden, now that she has settled in the future.

Claire and Jamie’s eternal love is the focus of the show.

And, despite the 200-year gap between them, Gabaldon found that this episode perfectly captured their deep bond.

“‘Of Lost Things’ is dramatic, intense, heartbreaking, and Toni Graphia (executive producer) has so beautifully engineered it,” Gabaldon told TV Guide.

“With Claire’s and Jamie’s love and loss stories happening 200 years apart in counterpoint.”

The Regulators face off against the King’s Army at Alamance in Season 5, Episode 7, “The Ballad of Roger Mac.”

Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), Jamie’s godfather and best friend, is persuaded to step down by Jamie.

Murtagh, however, remains committed to his principles of liberty and fights anyway.

Murtagh is eventually killed in combat.

Jamie’s body is brought to Claire and Brianna’s by a shocked and heartbroken Jamie…

