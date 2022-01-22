Diana Makes a Discovery in Season 3 Episode 3 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’

Season 3 Episode 3 of ‘A Discovery of Witches’: Diana Makes a Discovery

In the latest episode of A Discovery of Witches (available now on AMC(plus), Sundance Now, and Shudder), Diana and Matthew are separated by an ocean.

Being apart, on the other hand, may be a good thing because it allows each of them to make significant progress toward finding what they’re looking for.

That’s the still-elusive cure for blood rage in Matthew’s case.

It’s the Book of Life’s missing pages in Diana’s case.

[This article contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 3 of A Discovery of Witches.]

This episode finds Matthew (Matthew Goode), Marcus (Edward Bluemel), and Jack Blackfriars (Toby Regbo) in the Big Easy, the home of Marcus’ surviving vampire children.

However, they are not greeted with open arms.

The survivors, especially Ransome (Parker Sawyers), are bitter and distrustful as a result of Matthew’s decision to kill those vampires infected with blood rage.

Even though he suffers from the disease that causes infected vampires to fly into unpredictable – and bloodthirsty – rages, Matthew has decided to let Jack live, which is just salt in the wound.

Despite this, Matthew and Marcus have no choice but to try to mend the schism.

When they go up against the Congregation, they need this group of vampires to join their new scion.

They also need DNA samples to learn more about what causes blood rage and how to treat it.

Matthew eventually arranges a meeting with Ransome, who accuses Matthew of murdering both his friends and the woman he loves.

Matthew apologizes halfheartedly, but Ransome demands genuine regret for what he’s done.

As a result, Matthew laments the names of all the vampires he’s exterminated.

He says, “I see what I did and I can’t change it.”

“I apologize profusely.”

Ransome is satisfied with the apology and agrees to join Matthew’s new scion.

Diana (Teresa Palmer) is in London looking for the two other missing pages of the Book of Life while Matthew is reflecting on his past mistakes in America.

They already have the witch’s page, and they believe the vampires must have received one as well.

The daemons are most likely in charge of the third.

Phoebe’s assistance was invaluable…

