Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, Queen Elizabeth’s Lady-in-Waiting, dies at the age of 90.

Lady Farnham, Diana Maxwell, died on December 29 at the age of 90, bringing an end to her 34-year reign as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting.

Farnham, who was born Diana Marion Gunnis and was affectionately known as Marion, began her role as lady of the bedchamber in 1987.

After more than a decade of service to the monarch, the queen, who is now 95, appointed her Commander, Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 1998.

In 2010, she was named Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Her Majesty bestowed the honor in recognition of her royal family’s contributions.

According to The Times, the late queen’s friend accompanied her to many events, including stepping in to accompany her to the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 when Prince Philip was in hospital with a bladder infection.

Farnham’s husband, Barry Maxwell, died in 2001, and she was predeceased by him.

Harriet, 57, and Sophia, 54, are the couple’s daughters, and they have four grandchildren: Araminta, 28, Henry, 26, Elsa, 15, and Celia, 13.

The lady-in-waiting is one of a number of ladies-in-waiting chosen by Queen Elizabeth herself.

She was the second of the group to pass away in December.

Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, died at the age of 101 on December 3.

Ann Fortune Smith, the mistress of the robes, began serving Queen Elizabeth as lady of the bedchamber in 1953 before being promoted to mistress of the robes in 1967.

Despite the fact that royal experts believe she was one of the queen’s closest friends, she never gave any interviews.

The monarch paid her a visit shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic put England on lockdown, and presented her with a birthday card for her 100th birthday in February 2020, according to London’s The Times.

The deaths in December added to the queen’s already depressing year.

Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April at the age of 99.

For 73 years, they had been married.

“Christmas without Prince Philip by her side was a bit of a struggle for the queen,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the holiday.

“It didn’t help that she wasn’t able to spend it with her entire family.”

“She’s not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up,” the insider added, despite the fact that COVID-19 prevented her from having her usual big celebration.

Her Majesty is reliant on others.

