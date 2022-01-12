Diane Kruger Slams Quentin Tarantino’s Casting Process for “Inglourious Basterds”: “He Didn’t Believe in Me”

Diane Kruger won critical acclaim for her performance in Inglourious Basterds in 2009, but she recently revealed that director Quentin Tarantino didn’t want her in the movie.

During the Tuesday, January 11, episode of the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast, the German-born actress, 45, recalled, “He auditioned everyone.”

“He refused to audition me because he disliked a film in which I appeared.”

As a result, he didn’t believe in me right away.

He auditioned me because there was no one else left to audition.”

The National Treasure star landed the part of Bridget Von Hammersmark, an actress turned spy, but she claims the Oscar winner, 58, put in a lot of effort.

She claimed, “I had to pay for my own flight from New York to Germany because… he wouldn’t see me in the US.”

“So, I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely threw me off, but I was like, ‘You know what? F–k him! I’m just going to do it and prove to him that I can do it,’ and thankfully, it all worked out.”

Kruger was nominated for her role at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the entire cast of Inglourious Basterds took home the award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

Given her success in the film, the In the Fade actress now believes that the casting process “must’ve been a lesson” for Tarantino as well.

“Sometimes you’re the one who puts people in boxes,” she explained, “and I’m sure I’m guilty of that as well.”

“You expect them to be one way and then they aren’t.”

Previously, Kruger defended Tarantino after some actors complained about how he treated them on set.

